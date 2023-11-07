Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) PT Raised to C$39.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins set a C$48.00 target price on Gildan Activewear and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of TSE GIL opened at C$46.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$35.76 and a 1-year high of C$46.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.08, for a total transaction of C$661,600.00. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

