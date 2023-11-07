Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$52.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PPL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup set a C$42.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.79.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$44.17 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$38.79 and a one year high of C$49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.04%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

