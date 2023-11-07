ATB Capital Lowers Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$38.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by ATB Capital from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on POU. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$42.50 to C$40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.69.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

POU opened at C$31.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$32.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.82. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$25.05 and a 52-week high of C$33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.02, for a total value of C$416,289.90. In related news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.02, for a total transaction of C$416,289.90. Also, Director Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$31.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,207.00. Corporate insiders own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

Featured Stories

