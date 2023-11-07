Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target Lowered to C$35.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MFI has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maple Leaf Foods presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.86.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance

Maple Leaf Foods Announces Dividend

TSE MFI opened at C$25.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.95. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1 year low of C$18.85 and a 1 year high of C$31.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is currently -26.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katherine Newell Lemon sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.88, for a total value of C$104,563.55. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

