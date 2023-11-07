Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Given New C$200.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
Kinaxis Price Performance
Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.08). Kinaxis had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of C$142.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$140.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinaxis will post 2.8882412 EPS for the current year.
About Kinaxis
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
