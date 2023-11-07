IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Raised to C$36.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2023

IGM Financial (TSE:IGMFree Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bankshares cut their price target on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$40.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IGM Financial

IGM Financial Stock Performance

TSE:IGM opened at C$32.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.67. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$30.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.97.

IGM Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.