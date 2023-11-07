IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Raised to C$36.00 at BMO Capital Markets

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bankshares cut their price target on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$40.63.

TSE:IGM opened at C$32.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.67. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$30.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

