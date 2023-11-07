Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) PT Lowered to C$32.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MFI has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.50 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.86.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Up 0.0 %

Maple Leaf Foods Announces Dividend

MFI stock opened at C$25.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.95. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12 month low of C$18.85 and a 12 month high of C$31.63. The company has a market cap of C$3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is currently -26.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Katherine Newell Lemon sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.88, for a total value of C$104,563.55. 40.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

