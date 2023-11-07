BMO Capital Markets Lowers Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target to C$40.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JWEL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$41.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$38.66.

JWEL opened at C$26.34 on Friday. Jamieson Wellness has a 1-year low of C$22.10 and a 1-year high of C$37.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.56. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is 68.47%.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

