Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$10.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LUN. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. CIBC increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. CSFB decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.90 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.03.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$8.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.71. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$7.35 and a 12 month high of C$11.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

