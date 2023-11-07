Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Yiren Digital Stock Up 3.6 %

YRD stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.48 million, a P/E ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Yiren Digital has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $3.85.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $182.62 million for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 40.40%.

Institutional Trading of Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 34.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Wealth, Credit, and Other segments. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services.

Featured Articles

