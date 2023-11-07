Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.
Yiren Digital Stock Up 3.6 %
YRD stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.48 million, a P/E ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Yiren Digital has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $3.85.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $182.62 million for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 40.40%.
Institutional Trading of Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Company Profile
Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Wealth, Credit, and Other segments. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Yiren Digital
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- These 5 small-cap impact stocks are making social change
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Alphabet slays its earnings but falls on its sword with cloud
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- There’s nothing artificial about NVIDIA’s relationship with AI
Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.