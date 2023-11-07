Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target Increased to $510.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $442.43.

NYSE:TYL opened at $412.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $385.35 and a 200-day moving average of $390.44. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $426.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.32, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total value of $837,792.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total transaction of $189,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,812.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total transaction of $837,792.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,611 shares of company stock worth $3,010,403. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 307.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

