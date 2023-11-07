United States Steel (NYSE:X) Downgraded by Argus to Hold

Argus lowered shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Saturday, October 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.10.

United States Steel Price Performance

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $34.51 on Friday. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 4.40%.

Insider Transactions at United States Steel

In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 8,970 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $279,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,570.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,202. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,524,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,230,000 after buying an additional 792,958 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,132,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,376,000 after purchasing an additional 311,836 shares in the last quarter. KGH Ltd lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,173,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,000 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,855,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,435,000 after purchasing an additional 304,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,357,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,959,000 after acquiring an additional 114,921 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

