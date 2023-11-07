StockNews.com Downgrades Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Tuniu Stock Performance

Shares of Tuniu stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.88 million, a P/E ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuniu has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 12.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuniu

Tuniu Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOUR. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in Tuniu by 84.8% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 47,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. SCEP Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tuniu in the first quarter worth about $4,479,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tuniu in the first quarter worth about $71,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tuniu by 0.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 23,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tuniu by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 526,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 26,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

