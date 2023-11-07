StockNews.com Downgrades Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Tuniu Stock Performance
Shares of Tuniu stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.88 million, a P/E ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuniu has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 12.31%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuniu
Tuniu Company Profile
Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.
Read More
