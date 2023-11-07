TD Securities Lowers Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Price Target to C$7.00

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$10.01 target price on Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of TF stock opened at C$6.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.24, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a current ratio of 142.22. Timbercreek Financial has a 1 year low of C$5.74 and a 1 year high of C$8.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$543.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.01). Timbercreek Financial had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 78.35%. The firm had revenue of C$30.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.7710997 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.00%.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets.

