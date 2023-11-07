Acumen Capital Boosts STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target to C$6.50

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Acumen Capital from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STEP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on STEP

STEP Energy Services Trading Up 0.9 %

About STEP Energy Services

Shares of TSE STEP opened at C$4.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.70. The firm has a market cap of C$308.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.41. STEP Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$2.63 and a twelve month high of C$6.85.

(Get Free Report)

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.