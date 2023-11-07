Acumen Capital Boosts STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target to C$6.50

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Acumen Capital from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STEP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.
STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects.
