Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Cut to C$47.50

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$47.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cormark boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$50.19.

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$33.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.27. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.89. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$30.63 and a 12 month high of C$39.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is 12.06%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

