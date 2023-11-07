Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Lowered to C$50.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TOY. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$50.19.

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$33.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$30.63 and a 52-week high of C$39.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Spin Master’s payout ratio is presently 12.06%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

