Scotiabank Cuts Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target to C$17.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Desjardins reduced their price target on Savaria from C$21.50 to C$20.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price target on Savaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.67.

Get Savaria alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SIS

Savaria Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TSE:SIS opened at C$14.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$12.21 and a 1 year high of C$17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$995.29 million, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.74.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.04). Savaria had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of C$198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$208.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that Savaria will post 0.8892327 earnings per share for the current year.

Savaria Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Savaria’s payout ratio is 88.14%.

Savaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.