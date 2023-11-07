Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.96.

NYSE NCLH opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

