Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Noble Financial downgraded Lifeway Foods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.09 million, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average is $8.33. Lifeway Foods has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $39.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Lifeway Foods will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 19,526 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $201,117.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,299,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,384,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 19,526 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $201,117.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,299,439 shares in the company, valued at $13,384,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $108,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,143,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,921,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,526 shares of company stock valued at $427,838. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lifeway Foods by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

