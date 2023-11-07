Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ IPDN opened at $1.67 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $7.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.20.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 197.78% and a negative net margin of 59.36%. The company had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Professional Diversity Network by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

