Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 1.5 %

IART stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.39. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $382.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.22 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 366,844 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $15,088,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 790,715 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,395,000 after purchasing an additional 50,747 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $514,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 21.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,986 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $3,738,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

