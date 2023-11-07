ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLRO opened at $0.69 on Friday. ClearOne has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 million, a PE ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01.

Get ClearOne alerts:

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 104.93%. The business had revenue of $5.48 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearOne

ClearOne Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearOne by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 387,412 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ClearOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ClearOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearOne by 365,044.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the period. 7.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.