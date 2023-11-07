StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WPC. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 1.4 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

WPC opened at $54.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.45 and its 200 day moving average is $65.02. W. P. Carey has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $85.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.071 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 117.58%.

Institutional Trading of W. P. Carey

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

