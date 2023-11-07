OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OMF. JMP Securities dropped their price target on OneMain from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on OneMain from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.08.

OneMain Stock Down 0.9 %

OMF stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $48.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.60.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.28 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 14.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 73.80%.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OneMain by 43.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,428 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 106.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 72.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 20,646 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

