Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Stratasys from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Stratasys Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $757.19 million, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average is $14.98.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $159.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,883,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,112,000 after buying an additional 1,001,968 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,206,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at $8,760,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,062,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at $10,325,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

