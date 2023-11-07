PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of PCTEL in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

PCTEL Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PCTI stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $131.56 million, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.36. PCTEL has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $6.89.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 11.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

