Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Price Performance

Shares of Recon Technology stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36. Recon Technology has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recon Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recon Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Recon Technology by 10.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 66,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

