RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RNG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.61.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RingCentral

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of RNG opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average is $31.59. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.88.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $539.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $537,299.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 297,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,500,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $537,299.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297,648 shares in the company, valued at $8,500,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $156,118.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,470.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,469 shares of company stock worth $2,356,238. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,739,000 after buying an additional 420,567 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in RingCentral by 903.4% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,163,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,197,000 after buying an additional 7,350,105 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in RingCentral by 25.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,602,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,144,000 after buying an additional 940,926 shares during the period. No Street GP LP increased its position in RingCentral by 26.3% during the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,375,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,841,000 after buying an additional 495,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in RingCentral by 12.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,931,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,228,000 after buying an additional 216,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.