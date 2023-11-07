StockNews.com Upgrades Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,434.43.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,033.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,092.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,244.86. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.