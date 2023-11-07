Humana (NYSE:HUM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $591.42.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $487.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $491.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.43. The company has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Humana has a one year low of $423.29 and a one year high of $564.60.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Humana will post 28.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

