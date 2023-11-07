TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $7.18.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). TherapeuticsMD had a return on equity of 232.35% and a net margin of 61.23%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 8.6% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 455,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 35,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 20,995 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 3.9% in the second quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 369,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 22.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

