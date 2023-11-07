Syra Health Corp.’s (NASDAQ:SYRA) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Syra Health’s (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 8th. Syra Health had issued 1,615,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 29th. The total size of the offering was $6,669,950 based on an initial share price of $4.13. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRA opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. Syra Health has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.70.

Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions.

