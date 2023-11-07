Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

GTE stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $227.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.68. Gran Tierra Energy has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $380.13.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $179.92 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 2.99%.

Institutional Trading of Gran Tierra Energy

About Gran Tierra Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 24,102,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 19.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,270,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,265,000 after buying an additional 1,970,245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 39.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,010,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,154 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 40.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,489,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,093 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter worth $7,986,000. Institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

