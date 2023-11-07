StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Price Performance

NYSE:MXC opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17. Mexco Energy has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $15.80. The company has a market cap of $26.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 6.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

