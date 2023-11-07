StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Price Performance
NYSE:MXC opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17. Mexco Energy has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $15.80. The company has a market cap of $26.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.09.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy
Mexco Energy Company Profile
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mexco Energy
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- These 5 small-cap impact stocks are making social change
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Alphabet slays its earnings but falls on its sword with cloud
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- There’s nothing artificial about NVIDIA’s relationship with AI
Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.