Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.8% of Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,402,583,000 after purchasing an additional 252,827,976 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,843,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,064,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,343,000 after purchasing an additional 510,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE PG opened at $150.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $135.06 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.74 and a 200-day moving average of $150.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.84.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 19,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $3,029,792.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,145 shares in the company, valued at $38,234,663.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,197.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 19,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $3,029,792.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,234,663.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,417 shares of company stock worth $9,955,924. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

