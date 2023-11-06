6,073 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Purchased by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,043,818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $324,252,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 26.1% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,998 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Argus lowered their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.07.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.92 on Monday, hitting $294.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $294.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $304.93 and a 200-day moving average of $306.63.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

