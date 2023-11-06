Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.54 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.2% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520,573 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,072,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VB stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $185.57. The stock had a trading volume of 100,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,884. The firm has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.76. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

