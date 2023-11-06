McIlrath & Eck LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,017,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,872,000 after purchasing an additional 170,041 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,483,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,691,000 after purchasing an additional 116,940 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,238 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,281,000 after purchasing an additional 155,398 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $246.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.49 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.63.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
