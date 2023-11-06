Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,653 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.2% of SouthState Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $285,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,402 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,765 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,703. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Argus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $8.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $569.15. The stock had a trading volume of 360,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,554. The company has a market capitalization of $251.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $577.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $557.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $537.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

