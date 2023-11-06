LWM Advisory Services LLC Sells 240 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LWM Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% during the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 22,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 40,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 152,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,023,000 after acquiring an additional 24,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,198,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $277.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.63 and its 200-day moving average is $159.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

