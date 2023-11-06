Hoylecohen LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,105 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Walmart by 93,272.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after buying an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1,164,937.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,995 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Walmart by 7,546.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $467,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

Walmart Stock Down 0.5 %

WMT stock opened at $164.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $166.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.92.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,701. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

