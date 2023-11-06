McIlrath & Eck LLC Trims Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

McIlrath & Eck LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $104.06 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.36 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

