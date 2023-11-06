Legacy Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,398 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $85.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.81 billion, a PE ratio of 69.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

