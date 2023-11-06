Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Chevron were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Chevron by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.79. 1,401,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,196,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

