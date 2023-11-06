OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 4,489 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lessened its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.6% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $54,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 546.3% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 45.5% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $369.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,923,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,695,199. The business has a 50-day moving average of $364.52 and a 200-day moving average of $359.12. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.73 and a one year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

