Element Wealth LLC Buys 302 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Element Wealth LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 33,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.36. 3,472,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,762,996. The firm has a market cap of $429.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $120.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.31 and its 200 day moving average is $108.83.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 36.15%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.55.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

