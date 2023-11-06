Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Decreases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,583 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.9% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,701 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock remained flat at $164.66 during trading on Monday. 1,402,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,799,973. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $166.29. The company has a market cap of $443.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.97.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.