Leeward Financial Partners LLC Buys 140 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,540 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.5% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,845 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% in the second quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 12,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 4,279 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $983,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 793 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $572.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.30.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $532.38. 535,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $508.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.04. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.