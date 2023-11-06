Leeward Financial Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,719 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% in the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,055 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $437.75. 995,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,236,230. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.18 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $338.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $436.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.35.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

